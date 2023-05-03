PM directs strict action against wheat, sugar, urea smugglers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the smugglers of wheat, sugar and urea, adversely impacting Pakistan’s foreign remittances and usurping the right of Pakistani people. The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the measures to curb the smuggling of the said commodities, said he would not rest until the country got rid of the menace of smuggling. The prime minister said he would never allow some black sheep to usurp the country’s foreign remittances and the right of the people of Pakistan.

He said duo to Allah’s blessing and government’s efforts, the country had got bumper wheat crop breaking the record of last ten years. He said the people of Pakistan had all the right over this produce achieved consequent to the farmers’ hard work and government’s efforts, despite the heavy rains and floods.

The prime minister reiterated that he would never allow the smugglers to create problems for the people. He said the government was also carrying out planning to achieve even more wheat production by next year. He said the government had also started implementing a comprehensive plan to ensure uninterruped supply of urea to the farmers for the next crop. He resolved that the government would make all-out efforts to Pakistan a wheat exporter. The prime minister also formed a steering committee under him to curb the smuggling. Prime Minister Shehbaz also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to personally visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to meet the provincial authorities and submit a report. He said that the officials involved in the smuggling or showing negligence would be removed and departmental proceedings would be initiated against them. He also instructed confiscated the goods being smuggled and hold proper investigation to trace out the real culprits. He also called for increasing the number of anti-smuggling courts and build their capacity to cope with the menace besides ensuring early hearings and strict punishment to the culprits.

The prime minister also asked for taking to task all the mill owners, dealers and warehouse owners involved in the smuggling. He also asked SUPARCO to extend support for monitoring the smuggling activities through satellite. He lauded the efforts of the law enforcement agencies for curbing the smuggling.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Rana Sanaullah, Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Advisor Ahad Cheema, heads of the intelligences agencies and other relevant officers.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the anti-smuggling efforts on the district and provincial borders. It was told that the number of joint check posts of FBR and LEAs in the Balochistan’s bordering districts had been increased to 10 besides the regular joint patrolling being carried out there.

The meeting was told that during last few weeks, around 6,000 tons of smuggling goods were recovered from Khuzdar. Moreover, the smuggling goods weighing 4,342 tons were confiscated just during last week from convoys of trucks or warehouses. It was also told that, on a tip-off by the intelligence institutions, the officials facilitating the smuggling were removed and replaced by the reputable ones. The prime minister also lauded the efforts of the LEAs and intelligence officials for curbing the smuggling.