Pakistan and China – the friends in need

The recent evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan by the Chinese government is a testament to the strong and enduring friendship between the two countries. In the midst of a chaotic and dangerous situation, it was China who came forward to ensure the safety of Pakistani friends. This act of solidarity has further deepened the strong bond between China and Pakistan, and is another reminder of the importance of mutual cooperation and bilateral support in times of need.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moinul Haque has conveyed heartfelt gratitude to Director-General Liu Jinsong of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry for the assistance provided by Beijing in evacuating overseas Pakistanis in Sudan. He expressed his appreciation for China’s support, which facilitated the safe evacuation of over 200 Pakistanis from Sudan using Chinese vehicles and military vessels.

While China ensured the safe evacuation of its own citizens, it also made extensive efforts to assist in the evacuation of overseas nationals belonging to Pakistan as well as other friendly countries in Sudan. This noble act has not only demonstrated the unwavering friendship between China and Pakistan but also highlighted China’s role as a responsible player in the comity of nations.

The strong friendship between China and Pakistan is based on a number of factors. The two countries share a common enemy in shape of terrorism, and they are both committed to promoting peace and stability in the region. China and Pakistan also have a shared interest in economic development of two countries as well as the region and the globe.

China has been a major source of economic and military assistance to Pakistan, and the two countries have worked together on a number of important regional initiatives. In recent years, China has also been a key supporter of Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

The two countries formally settled all of their boundary matters with the Sino-Pakistani Agreement of 1963. Chinese military assistance to Pakistan began in 1966 and a strategic alliance was formed in 1972, while economic cooperation began in 1979. China is now one of the largest trading partners of Pakistan.

Pakistan-China bilateral relations have over the time evolved into an extensive partnership driven primarily by Pakistan’s strategic importance. In 2001, after the 9/11 attacks, China stood by Pakistan. In 2011, during the Arab Spring, China provided financial assistance to Pakistan to help it deal with the economic impact of the unrest. In 2011, China helped evacuate Pakistani nationals from Libya during the civil war. In 2014, when the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) began to threaten Pakistan, China provided military assistance to help Pakistan fight the threat.

China’s support for Pakistan on international forums like the UNSC is also a testimony to Pakistan-China friendship. China has vetoed a number of UNSC resolutions that would have negatively impacted Pakistan. China has also supported Pakistan’s membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a major example of China’s support for Pakistan. CPEC is a $62 billion project that will connect Gwadar port to China’s Xinjiang province. CPEC will have a major impact on Pakistan’s economy, and it will help improve Pakistan’s infrastructure.

China consistently prioritizes Pakistan in its neighbourhood diplomacy and remains committed to working closely with Pakistan to continuously support each other. The friendship between China and Pakistan is a valuable asset for both countries. It helps to promote peace and stability in the region, and it also provides a platform for cooperation on a range of important issues. The two countries are committed to working together to build a better future for their people and the world at large.