IUB holds 6th meeting of consortium

The 6th Meeting of Consortium held online under the chair of Convener Vice Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob at Islamia University of Bahawalpur. According to the notification of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), IUB lead Theme II Climate Change, Environment & Pollution (Waste Management)” among all Universities Punjab-Pakistan was discussed. The details of the agenda were briefed by Dr. Wajid Nasim Jatoi Focal Person and Director International Centre for Climate Change, Food Security and Sustainability. Members exchanged views on the first draft on “Climate Change Policy Action Document”. Prof. Dr. Nasim Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore appreciated the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for working continuously on the theme and suggest some improvements to carry the task at national level in National Climate Change Policy as published by Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan through this Consortium. Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum , Patron and members Dr. Muhammad Abdullah , Dr. Nargis Naz, Dr. Samar Fahad, Dr. Abid Rashid Gill, Dr. Mazhar Abbas, Dr Abdul Ghaffar, and Dr Naveed Ul Haq were present in this meeting. Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum concluded the meeting, and it was decided to hold the next meeting to finalize the Climate Change Policy Action Document.