A common coachman awarded biggest state honor

He was not a soldier, nor did he hold any official position. He was a simple coachman who dropped riders at their destination, earned a few pennies and managed his own financial affairs. One day he saves a commoner from a thief and got prayers. He kept an eye to see if anything is going wrong. His name is Omar Effandi, an ordinary citizen, but a figure of responsibility. This character is from the Turkish drama Sultan Abdul Hamid. Sultan is attacked with a powerful plan of enemy soldiers in their own army turn their guns on their own friends and the Sultan. Omar Effendi arrives and saves Sultan’s life. See Sultan’s army even, when none of the government officials can do it, a volunteer of a country saves his Sultan.

Thus, he is one of the closest people to the Sultan. The Sultan calls him in front of him and asks him to tell his wish to be fulfilled as a reward for saving thier lives. What do you want? but he refuses any reward. After Sultan’s insistence, he requestes to release one of his imprisoned friends on which the prisoner freed by a loan from the treasury of the state and Umar Effendi is given a NOC by which he can come to the palace whenever he wants, and he continues to work voluntarily for the state. The enemy even kidnaps his mother and in return demands to free an important person who is in the Sultan’s custody, Effandi loses his mother during the exchange, now the fire of revenge is burning Omar Effendi.

He comes to the Sultan and tells him that he will take revenge, but the Sultan explains to him that he should control himself if he takes this revenge for himself, it will be a kind of selfishness. Loyalty to the state is also like worship. The sultan tells him the leaf of a tree and says, “Go there, when you find the secret of Hazrat Ali , then your ways will be opened. Under the tree, he finds a secret. Read that secret.

“Hazrat Ali was facing the enemy in a battle and was about to decapitate him, when the unfortunate threw spit at him, Hazrat Ali put his sword down and did not decapitate him. Why did he do this? Then he replied, I was fighting for the sake of Allah and started to decapitate him, but now he has spit on me, so if I decapitate him now, it might be a personal revenge. This secret is a bright path to loyalty to the state because state interest is above the soldier’s personal revenge.

Loyalty to the state is always beyond your personal things now Umar Effendi goes to the Sultan and tells that he has found out the secret. Now he will not kill his mother’s killer until he tells the state all the secrets, Sultan takes Omar Effendi to his room where all the secrets of the state are kept. This room is known only by three of the Sultan’s state workers and the fourth is coachman Omar Effendi who, due to his voluntary patriotism, is a member of the state knows all secrets.

On the day, he was assigned an important responsibility, a new campaig was formed for him and he was indicated to be appointed as the head of the youth of the country. Finally, Omar Effendi is martyred while serving the state.Who would have thought that a coachman would leave with so much dignity and glory. In the same way, there are similar examples of volunteers who served Pakistan is Abdul Sattar Edhi

So all the heads of army stood to salute and presidential protocol was followed during his burial . Likewise, Dr. Ruth Fau was a Christian woman who worked for the country, a volunteer patriot. These are two non-military and non-presidential figures who were laid to rest with this honor.

The purpose of telling the whole story was that the Pakistan Army is playing its role by destroying the enemies on the borders while the politicians are also doing some work(we can disagree with some policies and decisions)according to their mind and capacity, personality and preferences, while the spirit of Pakistani people is like Omar Effendi, but the work has not yet been done like Omar Effendi, the common citizen also owns his country, why does he do wrong? Or why does he allow wrong things to happen in front of him, when he does corruption 0r be a part of it in his own country, why does he forget that this country is his home? Think if a common citizen also puts all his strength for his beloved country, is there any strength? Pakistan can have a bright future if we can overcome it..

If a million young people like Umar Effendi decide that they have to correct their direction and take this country forward, love their country, take responsibility, and become serving volunteers of the country because of their behavior and actions Pakistan will become a piece of heaven, long live Pakistan.