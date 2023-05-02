5 simple ways to relieve stress

Many people experience stress and anxiety on a regular basis. In fact, millions of adults in Pakistan report feeling stressed or anxious on a daily basis.

Every day, many people deal with stress. Work, family issues, health concerns, and financial obligations are all aspects of daily life that can cause stress.

Furthermore, genetics, social support, coping style, and personality type all influence a person’s vulnerability to stress, which means that some people are more likely to become stressed than others.

Furthermore, studies show that parents, people in professions such as healthcare and social work, people of color, and LGBTQIA+ people are more likely to be stressed.

It is critical for overall health to reduce chronic stress in daily life as much as possible. This is due to the fact that chronic stress is harmful to your health and increases your risk of developing conditions like heart disease, anxiety disorders, and depression.

It’s critical to understand that stress is not the same as mental health disorders like anxiety and depression, which require medical attention. Although the suggestions below may help with many types of stress, they may not help people suffering from these conditions.

1. Get more physical activity

Moving your body on a regular basis may help if you’re stressed.

A 6-week study of 185 university students discovered that doing aerobic exercise twice a week reduced overall perceived stress and perceived stress due to uncertainty. Furthermore, the exercise regimen significantly reduced self-reported depression.

Many other studies have found that physical activity reduces stress and improves mood, whereas sedentary behavior can lead to increased stress, poor mood, and sleep disturbances.

Furthermore, it has been demonstrated that regular exercise improves symptoms of common mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.

If you’re currently inactive, start with gentle activities such as walking or biking. Choosing an activity that you enjoy may help increase your chances of sticking to it in the long term.

2. Follow a healthy diet

Your diet has an impact on all aspects of your health, including your mental health.

According to research, people who eat a diet high in ultra-processed foods and added sugar are more likely to have high levels of perceived stress.

Chronic stress can cause you to overeat and reach for highly appealing foods, which can harm your overall health and mood.

Furthermore, not eating enough nutrient-dense whole foods may increase your risk of deficiency in nutrients important for stress and mood regulation, such as magnesium and B vitamins.

Reduce your intake of highly processed foods and beverages while increasing your consumption of whole foods such as vegetables, fruits, beans, fish, nuts, and seeds. As a result, your stress resilience may improve.

3. Minimize phone use and screen time

Smartphones, computers, and tablets have become an unavoidable part of many people’s daily lives.

While these devices are frequently required, using them too frequently may increase stress levels.

Excessive smartphone use and “iPhone addiction” have been linked to higher levels of stress and mental health disorders in a number of studies.

Too much screen time in general is associated with lower psychological well-being and increased stress levels in both adults and children.

4. Reduce your caffeine intake

Caffeine is a chemical that stimulates your central nervous system and is found in coffee, tea, chocolate, and energy drinks.

Excessive consumption may exacerbate and heighten feelings of anxiety.

Furthermore, excessive consumption may interfere with your sleep. As a result, stress and anxiety symptoms may worsen.

Caffeine tolerance levels vary from person to person. If you notice that caffeine makes you jittery or anxious, try substituting decaffeinated herbal tea or water for coffee or energy drinks.

Although many studies show that coffee is healthy when consumed in moderation, it is recommended that caffeine intake be kept under 400 mg per day, which is equivalent to 4-5 cups.

5. Spend time with friends and family

Friends and family can provide social support to help you get through stressful times and cope with stress.

A study of 163 Latinx college students found that lower levels of support from friends, family, and romantic partners were associated with loneliness, depressive symptoms, and perceived stress.

A social support network is essential for your overall mental health. If you’re feeling lonely and don’t have friends or family to turn to, social support groups can be beneficial. Consider joining a club or sports team, or volunteering for a worthy cause.