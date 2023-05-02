Fans cannot get over Ali Sethi, Shae, Abdullah Siddiqui and Maanu’s new track ‘Left Right’

Fans have been waiting with bated breath ever since the news of the Pasoori duo Ali Sethi and Shae Gill collaborating with music powerhouses Abdullah Siddiqui and Maanu came out – and it seems like the four of them really came through!

Just three days after its release, Left Right is trending on Twitter with fans picking their favourite voice amongst the four.

“Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, Maanu and Abdullah Siddique just might be the big four for the desi music industry now,” read a tweet that called the song “such a banger.”

However, a user felt that the song could’ve done without the rap.

“A new song released by Ali Sethi called Left Right is not a bad taste at all. It’s a completely different and new track. In my opinion, there was no need for rap, it was better to keep it simple,” they wrote.

A fan of Gill felt like the song could have used a little more of their favourite singer’s voice – or the song could be just her too. “Left right should be just Shae gill song, love Abdullah Siddiqui, Maanu and Ali Sethi but they were extras,” read the tweet.

Sethi received a lot of criticism for his Coachella outfits. Lauding how unfazed the Chan Kithan singer is, a user called Left Right his response to the trolls. “Losers on the internet are having a full-blown discourse over Ali Sethi’s clothes and sexuality meanwhile he just casually dropped another banger,” they wrote.

Another user thanked the person who brought these four together. “Whoever thought of putting Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, Abdullah Siddiqui and Maanu together in a song, has really done a commendable service to my playlist,” read a tweet. A tweep called the wrong “ethereal” while praising the combination of Maanu’s deep voice with the melodic Gill and Sethi. There was also a separate fan base for Siddiqui’s art. However, one user felt like Sethi should stick to ghazals, something that he “really excels” at.