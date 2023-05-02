Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer to star together in new drama

Pakistani actors Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer are set to star together in an upcoming drama, marking their first collaboration on screen.

Known for their talent and widespread international fanbase, both actors are highly popular for their performances in dramas.

Imran Abbas recently took to social media to reveal the poster of the upcoming drama produced. The drama, directed by Syed Ramish Rizvi, will see Imran Abbas in the role of “Shaani” and Neelam Muneer portraying the character of “Shanzay.”

The news of their onscreen reunion has sparked excitement among fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see the two talented actors share the screen once again. It has been several months since both actors have appeared on television, adding to the anticipation of their upcoming project.

Marie Khan, the head of the project, expressed her excitement about working with Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer in this upcoming drama. Both actors are known for their versatility and ability to bring their characters to life and their collaboration is expected to be a major draw for audiences.

Imran Abbas’s previous drama was “Amanat”, while Neelam Muneer’s last project was “Pyar Deewangi Hai.” The talented duo has been admired for their acting skills and the anticipation for their upcoming drama is high among their fans.

The announcement of the upcoming drama and the first look poster has generated positive feedback from fans who are eagerly waiting for the show to hit the screen. With Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer’s talent and chemistry, the show is expected to be a success and to capture the attention of viewers both in Pakistan and around the world.