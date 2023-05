Renowned Pakistani Singer Sanam Marvi graced Spotify’s digital board in New York’s Times Square. Famous Sufi and folk singer of Pakistan, Sanam Marvi, has been announced by Spotify as an ambassador for the month of April under the Equal Pakistan programme. Sanam Marvi has been ruling the hearts and minds of audiences around the world for the past 14 years with her soulful voice and is now the ambassador of Equal Pakistan on Spotify’s digital billboard in New York’s Times Square.