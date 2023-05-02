Gold price stands at Rs 219,500 per tola

The updated rates of gold and silver in Pakistan, as of 9:00 AM on May 01, 2023, are as follows, displaying the previous close in the domestic market: Gold 24 Karat is priced at Rs219,500 per Tola. Gold 24 Karat is priced at Rs188,186 per 10 grams. Gold 22 Karat is priced at Rs172,504 per 10 grams. Gold international market: $1,990. Silver 24 Karat is priced at Rs2,600 per Tola. Silver 24 Karat is priced at Rs2,229.08 per 10 grams. Silver international market $25.06. These prices are indicative only and the website cannot be held responsible for any errors. It is highly recommended that investors carefully evaluate their investment options and seek professional advice before making any investment decisions. While gold and silver can be attractive investment options during times of market volatility, they come with risks and are subject to market fluctuations. As such, investors must be well-informed and make investment decisions that align with their investment goals and risk tolerance.