Police raid on house ‘totally unacceptable’

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday slammed the police action on his house during the raid carried out to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Parvez Elahi and termed it “unacceptable”, a private TV channel reported. “The procedure adopted in all this process is unacceptable. I strongly condemn how an armed personal carrier was used to take down the door,” Hussain told journalists. He also called for the removal of officers involved in the raid. “When police went to Pervez Elahi’s residence they were informed that he was at Chaudhry Shujaat’s residence. The policemen left Elahi’s residence and rammed into my house,” the PMl-Q leader said. He added both his sons stopped the police from entering his house yet they tried to enter the house forcefully. The PML-Q chief further stated that both his sons were injured in the raid and the police left after two hours. He said that when the police were questioned about the raid they stated that it was about embezzlement done in the development work done in Gujrat. He clarified that both his sons were not related to the case. he added that he would speak about the raid at another time and he has asked both his sons to be patient.

A heavy contingent of Punjab Police had last week raided the residence of the former PML-Q leader to arrest him. The PTI strongly criticised the police’s actions, voicing concerns regarding the arrests of its workers and leaders. Taking note of a tweet by Shujaat’s son, Chaudhry Saalik Hussain, the caretaker CM had said that “no illegal action will be allowed by anyone”. Saalik, sharing a video of the police party trying to break into his house during the raid to arrest Elahi, expressed dismay over what had happened. “Appalled to know that team went to arrest Elahi but stormed Ch Shaujaat’s House in which Ch Salik Hussain got injured. The law should take its course,” Naqvi wrote on the microblogging site in response.