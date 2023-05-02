PM discusses ‘final round’ of dialogue with aides

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a meeting with federal ministers and discussed the third round of negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and their demands. During the meeting, matters pertaining to ongoing political situation also came under discussion.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Malik Ahmed Khan and Ata Tarar attended the meeting. The federal ministers gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on the ongoing negotiations with PTI. In the meeting, the future course of action regarding negotiations with PTI will be decided. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the federal and provincial departments to remain alert and use all resources to help the citizens during the current spell of rains across the country. He also asked National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial management authorities to keep close monitoring of rains across the country.

He said the federal departments should work in collaboration with the provincial governments and departments to cope with the situation. He said all the requirements should be fulfilled in the respective areas to ensure safety of the people.

Wherever necessary, people should be shifted to safe areas immediately, PM Shehbaz said adding that the National Highway Authority (NHA) and other relevant departments should monitor the inter-provincial national highways. The prime minister said effective arrangements should be made to ensure traffic flow and public convenience on Quetta-Karachi highway in Lasbela and Quetta-Sibbi highway in Bolan. The people should be kept alert in affected areas and on various highways, Shehbaz Sharif added. He said safety of human lives and property was the top priority of the government, therefore all the civil service departments should remain vigilant and work with national vigor and responsibility. He also directed the people to follow precautionary measures in the situation of severe weather and cooperate with government institutions.