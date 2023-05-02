Imran Khan lacks courage to face masses: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would never face masses as he knew it was his government’s tenure which rendered six million people jobless and pushed 20 million below the poverty line. “Foreign funded Sazishi Fitna is himself addressing from the car and using canister for his security, but on the other hand, his workers are facing heat while walking in hot weather,” the minister said in a tweet while reacting to Imran Khan’s rally on the occasion of Labour Day. She lashed out Imran Khan for being so “insensitive and shameless” to his workers who had been facing harsh weather while their leader was sitting inside of his car and asking them whether they were tired. Marriyum said Imran Khan could and would not come out of his car as he knew what the labourers had faced during his government’s tenure.