PTI denies allegations of ‘ticket deal’ after probe into leaked audio of Saqib Nisar’s son

Fawad Chaudhry, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), denied the accusations that party tickets were given to the candidates after accepting bribes on Monday.

The accusations were made following the online release of an audio tape allegedly made by party ticket holder from PP-137 Abuzar Maqsood Chaddhar and retired chief judge Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib.

The Imran Khan-led party started a probe into the leak in response to the accusations after the former chief justice acknowledged in a statement that it was his son’s voice but denied taking financial advantage of the situation.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said the allegations of giving tickets for money had turned out to be false. He pleaded the judiciary to launch an investigation into the leak of fake audios in order to expose the perpetrators.

The Leaked Audio

The conversation began with greetings, and a person identified as PTI leader Abuzar Chaddhar claimed your efforts had been successful. The other speaker, purportedly Najam Saqib, stated that he had already received the information and inquired about the best course of action.

Tickets are being printed, according to a PTI ticket holder. Get it done as soon as possible.

The son of Saqib Nisar requested that people just come to meet him to express their gratitude and that they should expect his father to return by 11:00. He also praised his father, noting that he had worked really hard to achieve this.

The second video shows a speaker claiming to be Najam asking the other to check his WhatsApp.

Mian Uzair, who was allegedly on the other side of the phone, while referring to message, said this was sent to you by Abuzar?

Najam claimed to be a lawyer as well. and inquired as to the scene. Uzair responded by saying he will take this up.

Saqib can be heard asking, “What do you mean by you will take this up,” as he referred to the agreement as being concluded.

Then he threatened to break his legs if the other individual accepted less than 120. This is not a major concern for me. He said again, “Make sure you don’t accept less than 120.”

Several PML-N leaders began criticising Saqib Nisar as the video gained popularity on social media and brought up his actions against Nawaz Sharif. A number of tweets from the PML-N official account claimed that the connection was driving Pakistan into catastrophe.