Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny fuel romance rumours

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny – who were first linked in February 2023 – fueled romance rumours as they enjoyed dinner date in New York City on Saturday.

The model and musician looked smashing as the duo were seen leaving Carbone and heading to Pergola while enjoying a romantic night out in the city.

Kendall as usual looked stunning in her chic outfit. For the date, the 27-year-old fashionista rocked a sheer brown top, a leather miniskirt and knee-high heeled boots.

Meanwhile her rumoured boyfriend Bunny, 29, cut a casual figure as he wore a black T-shirt and matching pants, which he completed with a black and yellow jacket.

The pair’s sparked romance rumours after Jenner ended her two-year relationship with NBA star Devin Booker in November 2022. While, Bunny was most recently linked to Gabriela Berlingeri, whom he had reportedly been dating since 2017.

The Puerto Rican rapper and The Kardashians star made headlines in late February when they were seen exiting a Los Angeles restaurant after a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

At the time that Jenner “recently started hanging out” with Bunny. “They were introduced by friends. A insider told People: “Jenner likes Bunny and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Most recently, Jenner was spotted dancing to the bad Bunny’s music as he performed his Un Verano Sin Ti smash “Después de la Playa,” which was his 25th and final song of the night at Coachella.