Sanam Marvi graces Times Square billboard

Renowned Pakistani Singer Sanam Marvi graced Spotify’s digital board in New York’s Times Square. Famous Sufi and folk singer of Pakistan, Sanam Marvi, has been announced by Spotify as an ambassador for the month of April under the Equal Pakistan program. Sanam Marvi has been ruling the hearts and minds of audiences around the world for the past 14 years with her soulful voice and is now the ambassador of Equal Pakistan on Spotify’s digital billboard in New York’s Times Square. Legendary singers including Tina Sani, Nazia Hassan and Hadiqa Kiani have graced the billboards as the OGs of Pakistani music, while names that have recently garnered praise and showcased include Natasha Noorani, Natasha Humera Ejaz, Momina Mustehsan and Hassan Raheem.