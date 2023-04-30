Toney, Dasilva score late as Brentford sink Forest 2-1

LONDON: Brentford deepened Nottingham Forest’s relegation worries with a 2-1 home win after Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva scored late second-half goals to leave the visitors a point above the drop zone. The result leaves Forest in 17th with 30 points, above Leicester City in 18th and 19th-placed Everton (28 points) who play each other on Monday. Brentford are ninth with 50 points. With the score tied at 1-1, Dasilva settled the contest in the 93rd minute with a shot from a tight angle to seal the three points and keep their slim hopes of qualifying for Europe alive. “The ball came out to me and I just took my man on. Great feeling to score,” Dasilva said. “It’s possible mathematically (to qualify for Europe) but we are obviously relying on other teams to lose which we can’t control.”