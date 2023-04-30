Brighton blitz woeful Wolves in 6-0 thrashing

BRIGHTON: Brighton & Hove Albion crushed a woeful Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, with Deniz Undav, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck all scoring two goals each to earn the Seagulls their biggest top-flight victory. The win was a welcome boost for manager Roberto de Zerbi after a week in which his team were beaten on penalties by Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals and lost 3-1 to struggling Nottingham Forest in the league. “We suffered a lot in the last two games,” the Brighton manager told the BBC. “This answer today was fantastic. Today was my best game as a coach.” Victory catapulted Brighton back firmly into the race for Europe, with De Zerbi’s side staying eighth but cutting the gap to seventh-placed Liverpool to a point with a game in hand. The Seagulls are also two points behind Aston Villa in sixth spot and fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have both played two games more. Wolves stayed 13th in the table on 37 points.