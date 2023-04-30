Hareem Farooq dances on her friend’s wedding

Hareem Farooq is a very educated, humble and talented artist in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

She is just not a film and drama actress but a producer as well.

Hareem always conducts herself beautifully and her fans love her nature and how respectful she is towards everyone. she has many friends in and out of the industry and she has always been described as the friend of friends. The actress is known for enjoying herself at every event and she always manages to bring light and fun to any event she is attending.

Ramadan is over and weddings are back. Hareem Farooq was also a guest at a friend’s wedding and she did not shy away from showing her moves on the mehndi.

She was wearing a beautiful black outfit with gold work and her hair and makeup looked perfect. She twirled and danced alongside other guests and made the mehndi fun.