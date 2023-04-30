Salman Khan humble about ‘Pathaan’ success, refuses to take credit

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who recently made a special appearance in the upcoming movie “Pathaan,” has refused to take credit for the film’s success, despite his star power and massive following. In a recent interview, Khan humbly stated that he was just a small part of the movie and that the real credit should go to the film’s cast and crew. He added that he was happy to have been a part of the project and that he enjoyed working with the team. The movie, which has been in production for several years, is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. Salman Khan, who is currently busy with several other projects, including the upcoming movie “Tiger 3,” has always been a crowd-puller and a box-office magnet. His movies have been hugely successful in India and abroad and he has a massive fan following across the world.