Taylor Swift’s Grammys after-party outfit features a nod to Joe Alwyn

It might not be a cardigan but Taylor Swift found a subtle way to celebrate her love with her after-party ensemble. After the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, the “All Too Well” singer threw an epic party that featured a special nod to boyfriend Joe Alwyn: his leather bomber jacket.

Worn atop her green sequin dress, Taylor was photographed wearing the jacket in pics seen from that night shared online. The Conversations with Friends star was seemingly last spotted wearing the similar looking jacket at People and Entertainment Weekly’s Toronto International Film Festival 2022 portrait studio on Sept. 13.

As one Swiftie tweeted, “Taylor is wearing the jacket that Joe was wearing while holding that adorable dog, I love this.” The singer, who took home the award for best music video at this year’s award show ceremony, might not have attended the event with her longtime love, but it seems she kept him close to her heart anyway.

Joe and Taylor have been dating since 2016, with the singer previously sharing how her relationship became the muse for one of her newest songs on Midnights, “Lavender Haze.”

“I happened upon the phrase lavender haze when I was watching Mad Men,” she said in an Oct. 7 Instagram video. “And I looked it up-because I thought it sounded cool-and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful.”

Taylor went on to note her desire to protect their romance from outside forces while being in the public eye.

“I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off that cloud,” Taylor explained. “And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media. And if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it.”

She added, “Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”