Pakistan Army and Enemy Propaganda

The Pakistan Army is being unnecessarily criticised based on the economic conditions of the country. Pakistan Army has reduced its operational expenses in the recent past keeping in view the economic conditions while no such example has come so far from any civil organization. A few days ago, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army, Major General Ahmed Sharif, also confirmed it while answering a question during a press conference. He said that in view of the current economic situation, the Pakistan Army, after a detailed review of its operational and especially non-operational expenses, decided that all types of expenses would be reduced. Major General Ahmed Sharif said that in this regard, efforts were being made to reduce expenditure on petroleum, ration, construction, non-operational procurement, training and non-operational movement as well as through modern technology. Two decades later, we can say that we have bravely fought this war of terror as a nation united, our journey is a great example of sacrifices and undying courage. He said that Pakistan was the only country in the world that had faced terrorism with a successful strategy and national unity and the struggle would continue till its permanent end. DG ISPR of the Pakistan Army said that the Army was determined that with the support of the people, we would overcome every challenge and make our beloved country the cradle of stable and lasting peace. On the other hand, despite the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, baseless propaganda against the Pakistan Army is carried out on social media by those posing themselves as intellectuals. The reality is that there are some personal and political motives behind it and in some cases, the agenda of foreign agencies is also being promoted. DG ISPR said that the training, law and discipline of the Pakistan Army did not allow us to respond to every baseless allegation and criticism. Like any other army in the world, Pakistan’s forces cannot be put under pressure by bullying and deception.

There is no doubt that now is the era of social media and the young generation is being targeted through social media They are trying to hide it by shouting slogans of freedom of opinion or freedom of the press. The enemy is very smart. It knows that if the minds of the youth are filled with poison against Pakistan Army, it will not be a difficult task to subdue Pakistan. Because it is clear that the Pakistan Army is the body that is the protector of our borders and the guardian of the two-nation ideology, and despite such tough situations, we are standing firm, the Pakistan Army also has a very important role in this. There is a perception that the army is responsible for the destruction of the country’s economy, while the truth is that the situation has become such because of the infighting of the politicians. It is the arrogance of the Pakistan Army that despite so much criticism, it is working with courage and bravery.

I would not be wrong if I say that in our country Pakistan, the army is criticized under the guise of freedom of expression.

In comparison, if I give the example of India, which calls itself the champion of democracy and claims to be the largest democracy in the world, if you look at the situation of freedom of expression there, India has imposed several restrictions on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. Several times the Modi government has banned these social media companies and raided their offices. In China, Facebook, Twitter and other apps like that don’t work, they have their system of how people use social media. When we look at the countries around us, it becomes clear that in comparison to this, people in Pakistan have freedom of opinion, but some people are misusing it. Freedom of speech does not mean that you can tell your home secret to outsiders and say that it is freedom of opinion. If we look at the international media, they present Pakistan as a failed state in the world and they are trying to promote India’s agenda by describing Pakistan as a ruined country. There are good and bad days in the life of nations and if Allah wills, these difficult economic conditions of Pakistan will also pass. While the Pakistan Army is trying its best, which has been acknowledged by the Prime Minister several times, other institutions should also play their role in this so that we can get out of this difficult time. Pakistani Army plays a crucial role in the security and defence of the country. Its contributions towards maintaining peace, tackling internal and external threats, and assisting during natural disasters are commendable. The Army’s disciplined, professional, and dedicated approach towards its responsibilities has earned it the respect and admiration of the Pakistani people.

He writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.