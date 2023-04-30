PTI MNAs’ resignations cannot be taken back

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the resignations of lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been approved and cannot be withdrawn. Speaking to a private TV channel on Saturday, Ashraf said that resigning and then trying to withdraw the resignation later is not a joke and PTI members should have thought twice before taking such a drastic step. “PTI members should think about what they really want. The resignations cannot be withdrawn now after the speaker’s approval as there is no way to do so [in the Constitution],” he added. He stated that the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa cannot be restored too, as there is no other way to withdraw the resignations. “I do not know any way to restore the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa,” he maintained. The former prime minister also criticised PTI members for insulting assembly members after resigning, saying that resigning and withdrawing is not a child’s play. He also mentioned that PTI members went to court to get their resignations accepted, but later went back to court asking for their resignations to not be accepted.

Ashraf also condemned the recent raid on former Punjab chief minister Pervez Elahi’s house, saying such incidents should not happen. He stated that no decision has been made to call judges to the privilege committee. Talking about the letter he wrote to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, he said that he conveyed the emotions of the members of parliament to Supreme Court judges as the custodian of the House.