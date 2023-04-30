QWP seeks polls on same day in country

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, while opposing the idea of conducting the polls on separate days in certain provinces, on Saturday said that polls should be simultaneously held on same day thoughout the country. He said this while presiding over a meeting of party leaders at Watan Kor, headquarters of QWP, to take stock of the prevailing political situation in the country.

The meeting also discussed QWP’s organizational affairs in detail and called for efforts to mobilize the Party workers for the next general election.Aftab Sherpao called for introducing electoral reforms to ensure the conduct of free and fair election. He said that electoral reforms should be introduced to ensure the holding of a free and fair election. The QWP leader said that the country’s first digital census was in progress which was yet to be completed and the delimitation process was supposed to be carried out which needed considerable time. Criticizing former prime minister Imran Khan, Aftab Sherpao said the PTI chairman wanted to push the country towards unrest and anarchy in a bid to sabotage the IMF-government talks, which were crucial for securing the much-needed financial help from the international money lender.

He said that the PTI leadership was bent upon derailing the democratic setup in the country. “Imran Khan is undermining the democracy,” he remarked. Condemning the attacks on police force across the province, he demanded a judicial probe into the Kabal CTD police station blasts to fix responsibility and punish whoever was involved in negligence. Expressing concern over the poor security situation in the province, he said the PTI leadership was responsible for the worsening law and order in KP due to its flawed strategy.