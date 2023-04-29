Salim has a piece of advice for Salman

An old video of veteran filmmaker Salim Khan sharing a piece of advice for his son Salman Khan is going viral after the release of his latest film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’.

A two-month-old clip of the veteran has resurfaced on social media amid the disappointing Box Office numbers of Khan’s latest film, as he advised the Bollywood superstar to choose his projects wisely.

The widely-circulated clip is from the conversation of Salim Khan with his other son Arbaaz on the latter’s talk show. “Sabse important yeh hai ki yeh [Salman] achchii script kare (The most important thing is that he picks good scripts),” the veteran is heard saying in the snippet.

Appreciating the actor’s work in films like ‘Sultan’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, he further added, “As an actor, he has improved.”

Speaking about the son’s mega-stardom, Khan said that he knew from Salman’s breakthrough film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ that he is going to be a star and has those qualities.

“He never took anything seriously [although] he has got all the potential. Toh mujhe laga yeh 100 percent ban jayega star aur agar isko nuksan poncha sakta hai koi toh yeh khud hi hai (So I was sure that he will become a star and he is the only one who can harm him),” Khan concluded.

It is pertinent to note, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ opened in theatres on April 21, coinciding with Eid 2023 and is inching slowly towards the Rs 100 crore mark.

The action drama, about four brothers – the eldest of whom is against the idea of marriage to avoid disharmony among siblings – is headlined by Khan, while South starlet Pooja Hegde plays his love interest.

Khan also bankrolled the multi-starrer under his banner Salman Khan Films with his mother Salma Khan.