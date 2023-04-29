Yasir Hussain dedicates new reel to Iqra Aziz

Being a doting husband, actor Yasir Hussain clearly can’t do without his wife, Iqra Aziz as she flew to Canada and dedicated his latest Insta post to her.

Taking to his account on the photo and video sharing application, the ‘Jhooti’ actor posted a new reel featuring his stunning wife. The montage clip featuring some of the dreamy shots of the couple had the tune of the Bollywood song ‘Bol Na Halke Halke’ playing in the background.

“Bivi ko I love you kehty rehna chahiye… magar bv apni ho (One must keep saying I love you to their wife),” Hussain joked in the caption of the post. He further asked the followers about the last time they have said so to their wives.

Reacting to the post, the ‘Qurban’ actor commented, “I love you too Missing you so much.”

The viral post has over 127k views and counting, while numerous social users including showbiz celebs liked the post and also dropped heartwarming wishes for the couple.

It is pertinent to note here that the celebrity couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz exchanged rings in June 2019 after the former went on his knees for his lady love during an awards ceremony. They got married later the same year in a private affair witnessed by family members and close industry fellows.

They welcomed their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain in 2021.