Clips of ‘Jawaan’ leaked over the Internet

Two videos from Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie “Jawaan” have been leaked on various social media platforms before the film’s release. According to Indian media, Shahrukh and Gauri Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment filed a copyright violation case in court, which ordered YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and Google to remove these leaked videos as soon as possible. Internet service providing companies have also been ordered by the court to block sites where these leaked videos are present. Currently, two videos have been leaked on social media, one showing Shah Rukh performing an action scene while the other showing him and actress Nayanatara shooting a romantic scene on a boat. The videos feature the actors’ costumes and the music of the film “Jawaan,” which could harm the film’s marketing strategy.