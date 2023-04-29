Limit violence to criminals, not women: Bushra

Pakistani veteran actor Bushra Ansari recently spoke with a local portal about the challenges she faced while playing the role of Maa Begum in the superhit drama serial Tere Bin.

The artist, who has been a prominent figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry for over four decades, revealed that she found it uncomfortable to enact violent scenes, particularly those involving female characters.

Speaking about the same, Ansari said, “If you ask me, as Bushra Ansari, slaps make me very uncomfortable.” She further added, “I’ve never raised a hand on my children and even when I’m acting, scenes in which I’m hitting someone make me very uneasy. But these situations are written for us and are often unavoidable.”

The actor, who is known for her versatile performances, particularly in comedy, went on to express her hope that violence on television would be limited to criminals who deserve it and not female characters. “On a personal level, I hope that we’ll one-day limit any show of violence on TV to criminals who deserve it, and not female characters,” she said. Notably, the person on the receiving end of the slap is mostly a female character.

Ansari, who has won numerous accolades for her outstanding performances, also shared the difficulties she faced while portraying the character of Maa Begum. “Aggression, negativity and hardness are not a part of my natural disposition. Therefore, I have to face the most difficulty when I’m required to do a slapping scene. I get very worried,” she said.

The legendary star’s comments come at a time when domestic violence and any show of aggression are more easily accepted in Pakistani dramas than any kind of display of affection. Ansari’s statement highlights the need for the industry to rethink its approach to portraying violence, particularly against women, on screen.

Bushra Ansari is one of Pakistan’s most respected and renowned actors, with a career spanning over 40 years. She has acted in numerous TV dramas and films and is known for her versatility and ability to portray complex characters with ease. Her latest role in Tere Bin has been widely praised by fans and critics alike, with many applauding her for her powerful performance.