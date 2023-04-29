Superb Newcastle thump woeful Everton 4-1 in Goodison romp

LIVERPOOL: Callum Wilson scored twice as Newcastle United tightened their grip on a Champions League qualification place with a thumping 4-1 Premier League victory at second-bottom Everton on Thursday, deepening the relegation crisis at the Goodison Park club. Joelinton and Jacob Murphy were also on the scoresheet as Newcastle had too much quality for an Everton side who were last relegated in 1951 but are now facing that very real prospect. Dwight McNeil netted a late consolation for the home side. Newcastle are in third place with 62 points from 32 games and well on course for a first Champions League place since 2002. Everton are second-bottom, two points from the safety zone and facing a crunch visit to fellow strugglers Leicester City on Monday.