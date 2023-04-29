Gold prices decrease by Rs100 to Rs 218,700 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 218,700 on Friday against its sale at Rs 218,800 the previous day, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined by Rs 86 to Rs 187,500 from Rs 187,586, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went down to Rs 171,875 from Rs 171,954. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 30 to close at Rs 2,600 and that of ten-gram silver rose by Rs 25.72 to close at Rs 2,229.08. The price of gold in the international dipped by $11 to close at $1,984 from $2,001, the Association reported.