PSX gains 116.94 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 116.94 points, with a positive change of 0.28 per cent, closing at 41,580.85 against 41,463.91 points on the previous day.

A total of 268,083,264 shares were traded during the day as compared to 169,105,056 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.975 billion against Rs 6.248 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 349 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 169 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with 23,204,894 shares at Rs 3.65 per share, Pak Refinery with 22,176,207 shares at Rs 14.68 per share, and Silk Bank Limited with 21,774,500 shares at Rs 1.12 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1300.00 per share price, closing at Rs 19300.00, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Tex with a Rs 64.02 rise in its per share price to Rs 924.00.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 59.65 per share closing at Rs 5274.33, followed by Towellers Ltd. with a Rs 15.49 decline to close at Rs 191.17.