Pope during Hungary visit urges recovery of ‘European spirit’

Pope Francis during his visit to Budapest called Friday for recovery of the European spirit and rejection of “adolescent belligerence” amid rising nationalism and war in Ukraine. The pontiff arrived in Hungary on Friday for a three-day visit, which kicked off with a meeting with nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose views often clash with his own. The 86-year-old Argentine will only stay in the capital Budapest during his trip due to his fragile health, a month after being hospitalised for bronchitis. “It is vital, then, to recover the European spirit,” the pope said during a speech, attended by Orban together with other dignitaries, diplomats and members of civil society, as he warned against a “kind of adolescent belligerence”. The pope arrived just before 10:00 am (0800 GMT) in the Hungarian capital, where key roads have been blocked for days as part of a major security operation surrounding the visit.