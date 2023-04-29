No funds received so far: ECP to SC

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding the provision of funds for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The apex court had ordered the government to provide Rs 21 billion to the ECP for conducting elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by April 27. According to the report, the Commission had not received funds for the elections. The report also mentions that a security plan has not been provided. The apex court had ordered the government to provide Rs21 billion to the ECP to conduct elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by April 27. Meanwhile, the National Assembly on Thursday again rejected the motion to issue funds for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The law minister said that the Supreme Court has again ordered to release of Rs21 billion for elections, and will this House allow the bill to be introduced. The House again unilaterally rejected the motion. On April 13, National Assembly rejected the motion moved by Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar to issue funds for holding elections in Punjab.

