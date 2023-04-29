JI suggests polls after Eidul Azha

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Sirajul Haq has suggested holding elections across Pakistan simultaneously after Eidul Azha amid a deadlock in negotiations between ruling coalition and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a private TV channel reported. Speaking at a ceremony at JI Central Headquarter Mansoorah in Lahore, he emphasised the need for political parties to reach a consensus on the election date for the betterment of the country and the nation. He urged the ruling coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and opposition PTI to set aside their differences to achieve a consensus. “If both sides take two steps back then a resolution can be achieved,” he maintained. Siraj said that JI wanted polls to happen across the country simultaneously. Haq stressed that the power to make the final decision lies with the people, who are the true heirs of the country. He highlighted the critical role of the youth in the upcoming elections and how their participation will be crucial to the nation’s betterment in the current crisis.The JI leader also called for the election of leadership that will bring peace and happiness to the country. He further said that his party’s youth would surprise everyone during the next polls.