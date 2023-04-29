Murad visits UAE visa center

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has established one of the largest visa centers in Karachi to issue work visas and provide consular services to employees, who apply for jobs in the UAE. The Consul General of UAE in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi took the Chief Minister round of different sections of the visa center and briefed him about their services. The CM was accompanied by Provincial Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah. The CM was told that the visa Center has been authorized to issue work visas. At this, the CM said that the people of Sindh and Balochistan would be facilitated at the center if they got employment opportunities in the UAE. “I believe it would not be an exaggeration to say this Center is the window of employment in the UAE.’ The CM was told that the attestation facilities were being provided on a daily basis at the visa center apart from providing consular services to the employees, who apply for jobs in UAE. “This Visa Center assists the expatriate documents process quite smoothly and checks it thoroughly to avoid any glitch or error in the documentation,” the Consul General Bakheet told the CM. The Chief Minister thanked UAE government for facilitating the people of Sindh and Balochistan by establishing such a state-of-the-art, resourceful, and one-widow facility Center in Karachi.