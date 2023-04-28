Russian oil to arrive in Pakistan soon: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Thursday that cheap oil imported from Russia would arrive in Pakistan soon. He made the comments during a National Assembly session in response to the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) claims that the incumbent government had come into power through a “foreign conspiracy”.

The premier said had his government been formed as a result of a foreign-backed conspiracy, it would not have imported oil from Russia. Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik had told Reuters last week that the government had made its first purchase of Russian crude oil, and a cargo would dock at Karachi port in May.

The minister said the country would seek to import 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude oil if the first transaction went smoothly. Initially, the Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) would refine the crude oil in a trial run, to be followed later by Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and other refineries. The country imported 154,000 bpd of oil in 2022, mostly from two Middle Eastern countries – Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. If Russian imports reach 100,000 bpd, it would mean a significant plunge in imports from the Gulf states.