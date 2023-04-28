Importance of accountability in underdeveloped countries

Accountability in government departments, public at large frauds and money laundering is crucial for the development and progress of any country, particularly those that are underdeveloped. Here are some reasons why accountability is important:

Prevents corruption: Corruption is one of the biggest challenges faced by many underdeveloped countries, and it hampers the growth and development of the nation. Accountability ensures that public officials are held responsible for their actions, and this reduces the occurrence of corrupt practices. Efficient use of resources, Accountability ensures that resources allocated to government departments are used efficiently and effectively. When officials are held accountable for their actions, they are more likely to manage resources properly, and this helps in the development of the country.

Transparency and Accountability ensures that government departments are transparent in their activities. This helps in building trust and confidence among citizens and stakeholders, which is essential for the development of any country. Improved service delivery, When government officials are held accountable, they are more likely to focus on providing quality services to citizens. This leads to improved service delivery, which is essential for the growth and development of any country.

Promotes democracy, Accountability is an essential aspect of democracy. It ensures that citizens have a say in the activities of government officials and that their voices are heard. This leads to a more democratic society, which is essential for the development of any country.

In conclusion, accountability is essential for the development and progress of underdeveloped countries. It ensures that resources are used efficiently, corruption is prevented, service delivery is improved, and democracy is promoted. Therefore, it is important for governments in underdeveloped countries to prioritize accountability in their operations.

The writer is a government officer and a public relations practitioner. He can be reached at: bilalpunnu@gmail.com. He tweets @bilalpunnu.