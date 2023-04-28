Top 10 most affordable must visit Airbnbs in the US

A new study shows a ranking of ten of the most affordable Airbnb’s in the US that also have the wow factor people are looking for.

The study conducted by online casino site BetMGM analysed Airbnb data to reveal the most affordable ‘wow’ factor Airbnb’s across the US.

Coming in at number one for the most affordable and unique stay is ‘The Baying Hound Campground’ in Asheville, North Carolina. The hosts have a range of stays on Airbnb, but their cheapest offering is the Trippy Tortoise Shell-ter, at $25 a night and a 4.90-star review, it includes a part truck cab and turtle-inspired permanent campervan/tent which is decorated by professional artists.

Landing in the second spot is ‘The Chicken Coop, Grain Bin’ in Blanchard, Oklahoma at $49 a night and a 5.0-star rating. The private room on a farm is a repurposed grain bin surrounded by cows, guineas, chickens and a peacock.

“The Retreat” in Pulaski, New York comes in third place priced at $60 a night and a 4.99 rating. The host describes it as ‘A private room in a unique home, impeccably maintained, and located along a peaceful rural road.’ It includes a ten-minute journey to get to the Salmon River for a fishing spot and is close by to the S52 Pulaski/Boylston snowmobile trail.

Joint fourth on the list is the ‘Yome Away from Home’ in Weaverville, North Carolina, costing $62 and has a 4.88-star review. The yurt comes with a queen mattress, mini kitchen, dining area and has a propane heater provided during the month from October to March. In joint position is the ‘Beautiful getaway in a gorgeous and peaceful yurt!’ based in Spokane, Washington which has a 4.89-star review. It is surrounded by 500-acre nature preserve with a pond, wildlife and trails and within it has a heated floor and a fully stocked commercial kitchen.

The ‘Underground Hobbit Hole @ Sustainable Ecovillage’ in Del Norte County, California places in the fifth spot at $64 a night and a 4.55-star rating. The Hobbit hole in an off-grid village is built into the side of a mountain and surrounded by 60 acres of natural wilderness in Norther Californias Smith River canyon.

In the sixth spot is the ‘Retromania!’ Airbnb which is in Houston, Texas with a rating of 4.50 stars and costs $66 a night. The host describes it as a unique and interactive home, that welcomes photoshoots and a creative artsy interior.

Ranking in seventh place is the ‘Chalets by the Lake – #6’ in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, costing $69 dollars and a 4.97 rating overall. The newly renovated chalet is located on 11+ acres and within minutes of Conneaut Lake, Firemans Beach, and Icehouse Park.

At $73 a night ‘The silo at Sun One Organic Farm’ in Bethlehem, Connecticut comes in eighth place. The converted silo from the 1940s has a 30-foot ceiling and a bathroom building designed by one of the leading green building designers in the country. It has generated a rating of 4.79 and its hosts describe it as one of the most unique Airbnb’s in the northeast.

Coming in at joint number nine are four AirbnbBs all costing $75 a night. These include the ‘Cozy-Warm-Adorable Hobbit House’ in Bainbridge Island, Washington, the ‘Stargazing Hut – Mossy Forest Glamping’ in Newport, Tennessee, ‘The Bunkhouse at Love’s Hideaway’ in Lagro, Indiana and ‘The Silo – unique guest room’ in Collbran, Colorado.

Finally, in tenth spot is two joint Airbnb’s for $79, one a ‘Luxury Jail Suite’ located in Pearland, Texas, with a 4.88 rating and ‘Opalito Train Car Apartment’ located in Edinburg, Texas, with a rating of 4.95.

The research highlights places where people can have a unique ‘wow’ factor experience at an affordable price and therefore, achieve the best of both worlds. The study shows a wide range of Airbnb’s in destinations across the country which means there is an impressive variety of affordable Airbnb’s that can cater to different travel needs across the US.

Prices were calculated at the basic rate before any added extra amenities, tax, cleaning fee and Air BnB service charge.