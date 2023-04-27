Sindh announces public holiday on Monday

The Sindh government declared May 1 as a public holiday to commemorate Labour Day.

The chief secretary of Sindh has issued a notice stating that all government offices, autonomous bodies, and semi-autonomous bodies will be closed on May 1, which falls on Monday.

The notice specified that with the exception of necessary services, all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous entities, companies, and local councils under the administrative jurisdiction of the Government of Sindh will be closed on May 1st, 2023 (Monday) in commemoration of Labour Day.

According to the International Labour Organisation, the day is commemorated as a World Day for Workplace Safety and Health to commemorate the services and sacrifices of workers around the world and to raise awareness of their rights.

The day commemorates the May 30, 1937, labour massacre in Chicago, when the Chicago Police Department shot and murdered ten unarmed marchers. The incident occurred in the United States during the Little Steel strike.

Pakistan’s first labour policy, which made May 1 an official holiday, was enacted in 1972.