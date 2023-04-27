Vegetarian Foods That Can Give You More Protein Than An Egg

An adequate intake of protein is necessary for a healthy diet. It is necessary for the human body to function properly. This nutrient supports the development of our bones and muscles. Protein-rich foods are excellent for weight loss diets since they provide you energy and keep you satiated for longer. There are several vegetarian foods that are strong in protein, despite the fact that many people acquire their protein primarily from eggs. Furthermore, some of these vegetarian foods contain more protein per serving than eggs.

1. Soybean

We are all aware of how many individuals detest eating soybeans. But one of the best sources of plant-based protein is soybean. According to the USDA, 100 grammes of soybeans contain 36 grammes of protein, making them a viable alternative to eggs. Make a delicious soy curry or consume soy milk at least once every week to gain protein.

2. Chickpeas

A common ingredient in many cuisines, chickpeas are prepared in a variety of ways. This high-protein ingredient can be used to create delectable recipes like chickpea soup, hummus, and curry. For those who aren’t aware, 100 grammes of boiling chickpeas have about 19 grammes of protein in them.

3. Buckwheat Flour

Buckwheat flour, also referred to as kuttu ka atta, is high in protein. In the shape of buckwheat pancakes, rotis, etc., this superfood is simple to include in one’s diet. According to the USDA, 13.2 grammes of protein are found in 100 grammes of buckwheat flour. So go ahead and prepare delectable dishes with buckwheat flour to boost your body’s protein intake.

4. Chia Seeds

Small, black chia seeds are harvested from Salvia hispanica plants. They are renowned for their omega-3 content and antioxidant qualities. Not only that, but chia seeds are also a great source of protein, thus everyone should include them in their regular diet. Chia seeds have 17 grammes of protein per 100 grammes, according to the USDA. At home, you may make delectable chia seed pudding, chia lemon water, and chia popsicles.

5. Quinoa

Many of you know that quinoa is great for a weight-loss diet but did you know that it is also considered a complete protein because it contains nine essential amino acids? This healthy grain has 16 grams of protein in 100 grams which can be beneficial in boosting your protein levels.