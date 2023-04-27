Kaifi Khalil urges fans to lend ears to his lyrical story

Singer Kaifi Khalil has announced that he will be releasing a continuation of his hit song ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ very soon.

The young singer recently talked about the story behind the song during a podcast with Junaid Akram released on Eidul Fitr.

During the podcast, Khalil revealed that the new song would not be called ‘Kahani Suno 3.0’, but would be an explanation of his previous song. He explained that he rewrote the old song to do justice to the track and make it more relatable to people.

“I wanted people to relate to the song as if they are listening to someone’s story,” Khalil said during the podcast.

He also revealed that he completed writing the song within three days, but was scared that people might not take it seriously as it is a love song. However, he was confident that people would enjoy it and appreciate the story behind it.

When asked if the song was based on a real story, Khalil hinted that the answer would be revealed in the next song, which would continue the story.

As for the possibility of a female version of the song, Khalil stated that he had no idea about it. Fans of Kaifi Khalil can look forward to the release of the continuation of ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ after Eid, as the singer plans to release it very soon.