Mawra Hocane looks lovely in Eid pictures

Mawra Hussain is a beautiful television personality in Pakistani media. In order to give her name a distinctive appearance, she changed her last name from Hussain to Hocane in the seventh grade.

Mawra is the sister of the actress Urwa Hocane and the sister-in-law of singer and actor Farhan Saeed. Farhan and Urwa are both outstanding actors. Originally a singer, Farhan transitioned to acting and has since won the hearts of millions, just like her sister-in-law and wife.

Mawra successfully completed her studies in law at the University of London. But she came here because of her passion in media. She began her career as a VJ for ARY Musik before switching to TV serials like Ahista Ahista, Ik Tamanna La Hasil Si, Nikhar Gaye Gulab Sare, and numerous others.

Her acting has garnered a great deal of admiration. Everyone admired her work, including viewers from Pakistan and India. She and Harshvardan Rane co-starred in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Qasam.

Mawra recently shared her Eid photos, but the intriguing thing is that she didn’t buy herself anything for this holiday. Her admirers are in disbelief since she reused outdated outfits from a shoot from 2015. She was spotted donning a garment made of cross-stitches. She said in the caption, marvellous Eid Day 3, wearing my @crossstitch_official outfit which is more than eight years old from a shoot in 2015 and my earrings at least five years old from @bukhari_accessories.