Sanam Jung looks gorgeous in Eid pictures

Sanam Jung is a stunning Pakistani actor, model, and television personality. She has many years of experience in the field. As a VJ, Sanam began her profession. Dil E Muztar, Alwida, Mere Humdam Mere Dost, and Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara Hai are some of her best-known dramas. Sanam Jung is an excellent host, too. In the television program Pyari Mona, she is acclaimed. Sanam Jung has an exquisite kid named Alaya who she enjoys taking pictures of. She is happily married to Qassam. Sanam Jung shared lovely photos with her adorable daughter Alaya during Eid Al Fitr. Her kid was twinned with Sanam, and she was dressed in a stunning tea pink gown.