Amend constitution or hold polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said the government will have to either amend the Constitution or hold elections to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in line with the Supreme Court’s order. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is saying elections should be held in October, whereas the Constitution says polls should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies,” he said in a tweet. “Therefore, the government should either take the matter to the Parliament and amend the Constitution by a two-thirds majority or hold the elections,” he said. “The Constitution cannot be suspended through mere statements and resolutions. The attitude of not following the Constitution is unacceptable.” PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the apex court was indeed not a panchayat and announced the verdict in the case of the election after interpreting the Constitution.

Talking to a private news channel, he noted that the SC asked political parties to discuss a date for elections. “Ministers promised [to do it] … but the government refuses to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict. “The government plans to create anarchy in the country,” he alleged. He accused National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf of partiality, adding that the government’s intentions were “not sincere” and it was inching towards violating the Constitution. PTI leaders would appear in court hearings and abide by the SC’s verdict, he reiterated.