Colombian president calls on his cabinet to resign

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called for the resignation of his entire cabinet as the government struggles to get legislation approved by Congress, two ministers told AFP on Wednesday. Petro, the country’s first leftist president, has so far not made his request public, but in a Twitter post on Tuesday he spoke of a “rethinking of the government.” After nine months in power, Petro has been unable to usher in the profound reforms in labour laws, healthcare, pensions and the judiciary that he promised during his campaign. On Tuesday, the Liberal and Conservative parties, and the Social Party of National Unity (de la U) distanced themselves from the government, objecting to elements of his far-reaching reform plans. Petro, for his part, called for an “emergency government… given that Congress was incapable of approving simple very peaceful articles” on equitable redistribution of land. Two months ago, Petro urged his followers to take to the streets to pressure for congressional approval of the reforms. Speaking from the balcony of the presidential palace, Petro said he would not back down. Weeks later, on February 28, Petro replaced three members of his cabinet, including centrist education minister Alejandro Gaviria, whose criticism of proposed health reforms had leaked to the media. Also sacked were sports minister Maria Isabel Urrutia and culture minister Patricia Ariza.