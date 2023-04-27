Police establishes camps in interior areas of katcha

The operation of Punjab Police in Katcha area is continuing with fast and targeted operations. The hideout of Ishaq Jhubra Sikhani, notorious for kidnapping for ransom, murder, robbery, dacoity and other serious crimes, was destroyed in Police Katcha operation Katani. Acres of areas have been declared clear, police campuses have been established, police are advancing against unruly criminals and repulsing them , maintaining the continuity of operation according to the strong heat map of the state and the law, targeted operations have been speeded up.

According to the details, IG Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar initiated the Katcha Grand Operation by entering himself in Katcha, the retreat of the Katcha criminals and the advance of the police force continues from the same day. Under supervision of RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed and under the the leadership of DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal, on the eighteenth day of the Katcha operation, the police force launched a comprehensive operation against the ambush site of Sikhani gang operative Ishaq Jhobra in Katcha Katani and captured and destroyed the ambush site. Ishaq Jhobra was the main link of the kidnap-for-ransom network, which was also notorious for serious crimes like murder and robbery and dacoity. Police have established writ of the state and rule of law by establishing a police camp, which has left the criminal elements of Katcha paralyzed.

And during the search operation of the hideouts, a large number of heavy weapons, ammunition and bullets have been recovered and dozens of hideouts of Katcha criminals have been destroyed and they have been forced to take retreat and escape and this series continues. With the help of personnel, modern weapons, armored vehicles and high-spirited police officers and personnel, the criminal elements are being chased and pursued. Police are advancing while ensuring the safety of lives and property of people in Katcha. Fierce exchange of firing also took place at different places. Police force is facing with professionalism, strategy and high morale, DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal says that keeping in view the police force heat map effective strategy and inspite of high risk, keeping the force safe from harm is successfully carrying out the operation with professionalism and the operation is being carried to its logical conclusion and will be successfully executed.