Rupee closes at Rs 286 againt dollar

On April 25, 2023, the buying rate of one US Dollar (USD) in Pakistani Rupees (PKR) in the open market was Rs 286.00, while the selling rate was Rs 289.00. These rates are updated at 08:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demand. The buying rate indicates the rate at which an exchange company or bank buys foreign currency from a customer, while the selling rate indicates the rate at which an exchange company or bank sells foreign currency to a customer. The exchange rates of US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee (USD/PKR) are determined by the open market rates and are subject to fluctuations based on the demand and supply of the currencies. It’s important to note that these rates may vary depending on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction.