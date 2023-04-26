Areeba Habib spills the beans on her love story

Actor Areeba Habib spilt the beans on her fairytale-like love story with her husband Saadain Imran Sheikh.

The ‘Jalan’ star Areeba Habib, along with fellow celebrity Ushna Shah, was the guest of host Nida Yasir on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’.

In the outing, the actor revealed that she had known her now-husband Saadain for a long time and they were in a relationship for almost five years before getting married.

“We became friends through our common circle and used to chat on and off,” she shared.

The celebrity also revealed that Saadain was planning a special proposal to her which couldn’t be executed due to the Covid restrictions and hence the marriage was mutually decided between them before the families got involved.

It is pertinent to mention here that Areeba Habib and Saadain Imran Sheikh tied the knot in an intimate daytime affair on the last afternoon of 2021, before hosting a grand bash for family and friends the next day.

After her marriage, the actor moved to Germany as her husband lives and has his business in the country. According to Habib, the shift was the only significant change in her life after the wedding.