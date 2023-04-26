Ayesha Omar shares career plans after marriage

Actor Ayesha Omar said she plans to go on a 10-year hiatus from acting after getting married. Ayesha Omar shared her post-marriage career plans in a show on a private channel. She said she plans to stay off-screen for 10 years after starting the second phase of her life.

“I will not stop acting because of my husband but for my baby after I give birth,” she said. “I don’t want to work for the first 10 years and I don’t want to do acting.”

The ‘Bulbulay’ star said she would not stop singing and painting.

“I don’t want to 14-hour-long acting shift with a baby. I think I want to focus more on other things,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that Ayesha Omar said she was ready to get married and have children in an interview. She said, “I think now I’m ready to be a mother and I want to start a family soon.”

She added, “I want to get married and adopt two children and somewhere along the way, I’d love to have a baby of my own too.” “Until now I wasn’t ready but now that I am, things will start happening,” the celebrity continued.