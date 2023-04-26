‘Sisu’ — a kill-fest so deliciously brutal that you might question your threshold to watch ferocious content

To understand Jalmari Helander and his cinema, one has to be introduced to him well in advance. Before you enter the Sisu universe or even read this review any further, you must know that the filmmaker in question here knows no subtlety, is politically charged, and has extreme opinions about the Nazi regime. This might even be his ‘may I put his face on my punch bag and keep punching it till my knuckles bleed’ movie, and the faces would of the Nazis. When he labels a chapter in the movie as Kill Them All, you now certainly know who he means by ‘all.’ So when a filmmaker finds his resort in absurdity, never uses subtle devices, and is okay with showing savage brutality on the screen, you should watch his content with a flare that has no preconceived notions or fear. Jalmari with Sisu wants to tell a story about determination; it is almost like the stories we weave in our minds as a child of being a lone survivor and eradicating every bit of roadblock single-handedly.