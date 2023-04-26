PBS extends digital census date again

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Tuesday extended the date of the country’s ongoing digital census for the fourth consecutive time till April 30, a statement from the agency said. According to the PBS, the final date of the census has been extended by 5 days to April 30. “In pursuance of the meeting of Census, Monitoring Committee held on 15th April 2023, the Chief Census Commissioner/Chief Statistician, PBS has been pleased to approve the further extension in the census fieldwork for five days wef 26th April – 30th April 2023,” a notification from the bureau said. According to the notification, the date has been extended due to negative growth rate in some districts and data verification in others to ensure “complete coverage and assurance of no leftover structure/houses in the selected districts/big cities where negative growth rate or very slow growth rate [has been] observed”. According to the list provided by the bureau, there are 12 districts and cities across four provinces where the date has been extended due to the negative growth of population. These include Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Hyderabad and Islamabad. A decrease in population was observed in Karachi Central, South, West, East, Malir, Kemari and Orangi. Furthermore, a decrease or a small increase in population was also observed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Hyderabad, and Quetta.